Lebanon, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: John David ‘Jack’ Ryan

By Jennifer Haley,

7 days ago

John David ‘Jack’ Ryan, age 47 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

John David Ryan was born in Paterson New Jersey to Marie Vanleeuwen and John David Ryan.

He loved his Harley Davidson and his grandbabies.

Jack is survived by his wife Kim Bauman Ryan; daughter: Torri Huff; bonus kids: Tia Marie (Trey) Donoho, Justin Ray Rutherford, and David Kenneth (Marissa) Thompson; grandbabies that called him “Poppie”: Gracelynn Dream Rutherford, David Anzio Thompson, Haylee Belle Donoho and Brylie Shae Donoho; mother-of Gracelynn: Myla Williams; mother: Marie Vanleeuwen; mother and father-in-law: Patricia and James Bauman; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by father John David Ryan and siblings Sandy and Kelly.

The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 4-8 p.m.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: John David ‘Jack’ Ryan appeared first on Wilson County Source .

