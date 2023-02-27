Burlington Township
Change location
See more from this location?
Burlington Township, NJ
YAHOO!
Township sues over well water contamination, OKs treatment plant upgrade
By Joseph P. Smith, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,7 days ago
By Joseph P. Smith, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,7 days ago
BURLINGTON TWP. — The township is moving on two fronts to deal with reported contamination of its drinking water sources with chemical compounds found in...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0