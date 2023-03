cryptoslate.com

Over $2B BUSD burnt in the last seven days By Oluwapelumi Adejumo, 7 days ago

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo, 7 days ago

Binance USD’s (BUSD) supply shrank by 18.2% — roughly $2.27 billion — over the last seven days to $10.84 billion, according to CryptoSlate’s data. The ...