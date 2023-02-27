Open in App
Ellerslie, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Harris County woman transforms ‘hole-in-the-wall’ bar to family-friendly restaurant

By Brittany McGee,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQZBt_0l0zsqUs00

Travelers along Georgia Highway 85 in Harris County might almost miss the small, wooden restaurant attached to a gas station just north of Ellerslie with its population just north of 1,100 residents.

Locals might recall a time not long ago when Tricky Dick’s Oyster Bar operated there. A hole-in-the-wall bar that sported license plates from around the country and flags as well, Tricky Dick’s sat about 20 miles northeast outside Columbus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290Ceb_0l0zsqUs00
Brynn Smith is the owner of Eighty-Five, a family-oriented restaurant, is located at 6052 Georgia Hwy 85 in Ellerslie, Georgia. Brittany McGee/bmcgee@ledger-enquirer.com

But last April, the restaurant faced some unforeseen hardships and had to close, which created an opportunity for one of its employees.

In 2021, Brynn Smith began working as a server at Tricky Dick’s and fell in love with the restaurant. She was given the chance to buy the place after its closure.

Once she had ownership of the business, Smith renamed the restaurant Eighty-Five and made other cosmetic changes to provide a different experience for customers.

“It really looked like a bar,” she said. “And my whole goal was to make it more family oriented because I have two kids.”

Smith wanted a place where her two children, ages 5 and 2, and others could feel welcome.

After rebranding to Eighty-Five, Smith changed the menu for more variety.

“We’ve got the pork skins you may have grown up eating with your grandparents,” Smith said, not to mention the oysters that were a staple of Tricky Dick’s. She included cheese curds, shrimp, burgers and fried pickles to help round out the menu.

“We wanted to give the community a little bit of everything because there’s only four (restaurant) options out here,” Smith said. “When we did the menu, we tried to pick what was good, home foods.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0WHp_0l0zsqUs00
This is the shrimp basket at Eighty-Five, a family-oriented restaurant that’s located at 6052 Georgia Hwy 85 in Ellerslie, Georgia. Brittany McGee/bmcgee@ledger-enquirer.com

Touches of the community

Along with the name and menu changes, Smith changed up the color scheme and decor of the restaurant. Eighty-Five’s look now showcases aspects of the outdoor lifestyle of Harris County residents with fishing rods, a mosaic and other images throughout the building.

Despite the changes, Smith ensured that other elements remained familiar.

On the porch, the walls and support beams are full of messages and signatures from visitors throughout the years. Some are from couples like “Chuck & Kami 4-eva”, others are sketches of stick figures and animals that people have drawn, and still more messages supported the University of Georgia Bulldogs or Auburn Tigers.

“I wanted to leave some of the touches of the community in here,” Smith said. “We thought about taking the names off and letting them rewrite it. But I think that little bit of authenticity on the wall just makes it a little bit better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yb0Ux_0l0zsqUs00
Eighty-Five, a family-oriented restaurant, is located at 6052 Georgia Hwy 85 in Ellerslie, Georgia. Brittany McGee/bmcgee@ledger-enquirer.com

Flags from universities in the Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference hang on the porch’s walls. In the front of the room, a platform stage allows space for Eighty-Five to host live bands and other events .

The restaurant has live music every Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Smith said. She also tries to host a community event every month, with an Easter Egg Hunt coming next month and a secret admirer event later in the spring.

“Even though it’s a small hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Ellerslie, it’s still a great place to come,” Smith said. “With the staff and the other customers that we have come in — with everyone included — it just feels very homey when you walk in the door.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5lAt_0l0zsqUs00
Eighty-Five, a family-oriented restaurant, is located at 6052 Georgia Hwy 85 in Ellerslie, Georgia. Brittany McGee/bmcgee@ledger-enquirer.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
‘Russian Roulette.’ A loaded bullet named fentanyl taking the lives of Georgia residents
Columbus, GA20 hours ago
Ga. woman’s leg partially amputated after pit bull attack. Dog’s owner tells her to ‘pay attention’
Columbus, GA10 hours ago
3rd victim in Ga. Motel 6 shooting dies, investigation continues, coroner says
Columbus, GA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Owner of pit-bull who attacked a Columbus woman speaks
Columbus, GA22 hours ago
Columbus woman loses part of her leg in dog attack
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Owner of dog that attacked Columbus woman said she should ‘pay attention’ to surroundings
Columbus, GA13 hours ago
Stacey Abrams speaks at Rosa Parks Women of Courage Breakfast in Columbus
Columbus, GA12 hours ago
Community holds balloon release to honor 66-year-old shot in Columbus
Columbus, GA14 hours ago
Shooting investigation underway in north Columbus
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Our Favorite Restaurants in Columbus GA
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Grit and generosity help these Columbus State piano students escape war in Ukraine
Columbus, GA16 hours ago
New I-185 exit construction begins in south Columbus
Columbus, GA14 hours ago
Cash is king. These Georgia cities lead the nation in all-cash home sales in 2022, but why?
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Auburn is pursuing class of 2024 five-star wideout Mike Matthews hard
Auburn, AL14 hours ago
Georgia fan brags about barking at newborn Auburn fan
Auburn, AL1 day ago
New details on “gruesome” dog attack that left woman with amputated leg in Columbus
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Opelika Police arrest woman on assault charges following shooting on South Long Street; one injured
Opelika, AL9 hours ago
16-year-old killed in shooting at LaGrange skate park, police say
Lagrange, GA1 day ago
Columbus Motel 6 shooting turns into a triple homicide
Columbus, GA2 days ago
One person injured in shooting on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Woman wounded during motel double-homicide dies in Columbus hospital, coroner says
Columbus, GA2 days ago
At least one person dead after double shooting in Macon County
Brownville, ME1 day ago
Two Shot, One Killed in Macon County
Brownsville, TX9 hours ago
VA pharmacist shares serving veterans with father
Tuskegee, AL1 day ago
Chattahoochee Co. Coroner’s Office: One individual dead after overnight crash
Cusseta, GA4 days ago
Can of potatoes, brass knuckles, rope key evidence in Heard County murder conviction, prosecutors say
Lincoln, AL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy