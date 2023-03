cbs12.com

HOMETOWN HERO: Local woman working to protect the way of life for those in the Glades By Samantha Kerrigan, 7 days ago

By Samantha Kerrigan, 7 days ago

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — For this week’s ‘Hometown Hero’ we head to Belle Glade where we find community activist Tammy Jackson-Moore. Tammy is on ...