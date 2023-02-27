IMPD brings shooting suspect into custody after standoff on west side

UPDATE: At 7:30 p.m. Monday, IMPD identified the man arrested as 36-year-old Edwin Nolasco-Contreras. Nolasco-Contreras, police said, faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department deployed its SWAT team overnight to assist with a standoff and bring a person of interest in a Sunday night shooting into custody.

Police went to Heather Ridge Apartments (off of W. 34th Street) on the west side of Indianapolis around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators said evidence indicated a person of interest in Sunday night’s shooting on Fox Harbour Lane might be at Heather Ridge.

When officers arrived at Heather Ridge, police said it appeared a person was barricaded inside of an apartment.

The department’s SWAT was called out to the scene and was able to convince the subject to come out.

No one was injured.

Police have not released the person of interest’s preliminary charges or their name.

Two women were shot in the earlier shooting on Fox Harbour Lane. They are expected to survive.

