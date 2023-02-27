5 common myths about heart disease in women

“It’s a man’s disease.” “But I’m too young.” If you’ve heard or said any of this before, you’re not alone.

It’s time to set the record straight about heart disease in women .

Below are some common myths:

1. Heart disease is for men, and cancer is the real threat for women

Heart disease is a killer that strikes more women than men, and is more deadly than all forms of cancer combined. While one in 31 American women dies from breast cancer each year, heart disease is the cause of one out of every three deaths. That’s roughly one death each minute.

2. Heart disease is for old people

Heart disease affects women of all ages. For younger women, the combination of birth control pills and smoking boosts heart disease risks by 20%. And while the risks do increase with age, things like overeating and a sedentary lifestyle can cause plaque to accumulate and lead to clogged arteries later in life. But even if you lead a completely healthy lifestyle, being born with an underlying heart condition can be a risk factor.

3. Heart disease doesn’t affect women who are fit

Even if you’re a yoga-loving, marathon-running workout fiend, your risk for heart disease isn’t completely eliminated. Factors like cholesterol, eating habits and smoking can counterbalance your other healthy habits. You can be thin and have high cholesterol. The American Heart Association recommends you start getting your cholesterol checked at age 20, or earlier, if your family has a history of heart disease. And while you’re at it, be sure to keep an eye on your blood pressure at your next check-up.

4. I don’t have any symptoms

Sixty-four percent of women who die suddenly of coronary heart disease had no previous symptoms. Because these symptoms vary greatly between men and women, they’re often misunderstood. Women are somewhat more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain. Other symptoms women should look out for are dizziness, feeling lightheaded or fainting, pain in the lower chest or upper abdomen and extreme fatigue. Check out the warning signs here.

5. Heart disease runs in my family, so there’s nothing I can do about it

Although women with a family history of heart disease are at higher risk, there’s plenty you can do to dramatically reduce it. Simply create an action plan to keep your heart healthy. Here are some simple steps for long-term benefits to your health and heart.

Source: American Heart Association