Early morning showers may dampen the walk to the bus stop early Tuesday. Showers will mainly fall before sunrise but could dampen the walk the bus stop.

It will be much wamer Wednesday with highs in the mid to uppers 60s. We will not likely hit the record high for the day which is 72 set in 1972. Rain showers develop in the late evening with a few showers around at times Thursday.

The next system we are watching will bring rain to the area Friday with the chance for snow. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast this week on Channel 11 News.

