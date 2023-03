NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Monday’s planned launch of the SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station due to a “ground systems issue,” according to NASA. The problem involved the engine ignition system.

Dr. Warren “Woody” Hoburg, a graduate from North Allegheny, was expected to pilot the expedition.

The countdown was stopped with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Florida.

Unfavorable weather on Tuesday makes the next launch attempt Thursday, according to NASA.

Two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates were ready to launch.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

