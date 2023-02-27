NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Athens shooting suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest in a shooting that happened last year: 19 year-old suspect Amir Mangham is charged in the shooting that wounded a 20 year-old man, gunfire on Carriage Court in Athens. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting that happened in April of last year.

His wife says a man from Walton County is missing in Louisiana: 42 year-old Nathan Millard was last heard from last Thursday, while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. Police there say they have found his cell phone but have not been able to find him.

There are domestic violence charges for a man in Hall County: Jamario Fryer was booked into the Hall County jail. The 34 year-old man from Flowery Branch allegedly pointed a gun at his mother and fired a gunshot at his sister. She was not injured. Fryer is facing charges that include aggravated assault and battery.

A Habersham County man is arrested on child molestation charges: Shannon Burton was booked into the Habersham County jail.

A Gwinnett County police officer continues his recovery after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver. She was parked along I-85 when her police cruiser was rear-ended. 35 year-old Van Cooley was arrested and faces charges that include DUI.