Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
WGAU

A-CC Commissioner holds town hall

By Tim Bryant,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9i89_0l0zbYCL00

District 6 Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Jesse Houle says a 6 o’clock town hall at the Cooperative Extension office on Cleveland Road will focus on transportation infrastructure in west Athens.

From Athens-Clarke Co Commissioner Jesse Houle...

Tonight’s town hall is all about Transportation Infrastructure in West Athens.

  • When: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Where: The Cooperative Extension at 275 Cleveland Road, next to the Fire Station (Look for the big chicken statue!)
  • Who: Hosted by Commissioner Houle with staff from ACC’s Transportation and Public Works (TPW) Dept.
  • Presentations and Q&A will cover:
  • Projects underway and plans for ATL Hwy, Tallassee Road, and other major streets
  • Safety concerns along residential roads and in neighborhoods
  • Traffic management strategies and methods
  • Bridges: Tallassee Rd, Fowler Mill, and ATL Hwy
  • Sidewalks, bike lanes, and bike-ped infrastructure
  • Various master plans and how they overlap

How you can connect with TPW staff, report concerns, and make requests

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Athens, GA newsLocal Athens, GA
More early voting sites added in Athens
Athens, GA20 hours ago
City Hall wants input on plans for North Chase Street
Athens, GA19 hours ago
Local briefs: UGA begins spring break, Oconee Co BOE meets
Watkinsville, GA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Norfolk Southern unveils safety plan after Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH19 hours ago
UNG’s Blue Ridge campus adds chemistry lab
Dahlonega, GA19 hours ago
UGA to high schools: find new venues for graduation exercises
Athens, GA20 hours ago
Charges dropped in case of Bulldog transfer
Athens, GA20 hours ago
Missing Georgia man’s body found rolled in carpet, wrapped in plastic in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA10 hours ago
Winner of $754M Powerball jackpot identified as Boeing employee in Washington
Auburn, WA2 days ago
"When will help arrive?": Snowed-in Southern California residents plead for help
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Hard-hit California braces for another round of snow
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Teen hikers rescued after being stuck for days in California snowstorm
Portland, OR1 day ago
California baby girl named ‘Winter’ after historic snowstorm
Lake Arrowhead, CA1 day ago
1 dead, 2 others seriously injured in plane crash in Long Island
Farmingdale, NY1 day ago
Tech wins Sunday, avoids sweep in series against Diamond Dogs
Athens, GA20 hours ago
Florida woman accused of killing terminally ill husband released from jail
Daytona Beach, FL2 days ago
National media weighs in on Georgia football performance at 2023 NFL Combine
Athens, GA14 hours ago
Georgia football winners and losers following 2023 NFL Combine
Athens, GA14 hours ago
NASCAR star Chase Elliott injured in snowboard accident
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy