A-CC Commissioner holds town hall

District 6 Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Jesse Houle says a 6 o’clock town hall at the Cooperative Extension office on Cleveland Road will focus on transportation infrastructure in west Athens.

Projects underway and plans for ATL Hwy, Tallassee Road, and other major streets

Safety concerns along residential roads and in neighborhoods

Traffic management strategies and methods

Bridges: Tallassee Rd, Fowler Mill, and ATL Hwy

Sidewalks, bike lanes, and bike-ped infrastructure

Various master plans and how they overlap

How you can connect with TPW staff, report concerns, and make requests