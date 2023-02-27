A-CC Commissioner holds town hall

District 6 Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Jesse Houle says a 6 o’clock town hall at the Cooperative Extension office on Cleveland Road will focus on transportation infrastructure in west Athens.
From Athens-Clarke Co Commissioner Jesse Houle...
Tonight’s town hall is all about Transportation Infrastructure in West Athens.
- When: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Where: The Cooperative Extension at 275 Cleveland Road, next to the Fire Station (Look for the big chicken statue!)
- Who: Hosted by Commissioner Houle with staff from ACC’s Transportation and Public Works (TPW) Dept.
- Presentations and Q&A will cover:
- Projects underway and plans for ATL Hwy, Tallassee Road, and other major streets
- Safety concerns along residential roads and in neighborhoods
- Traffic management strategies and methods
- Bridges: Tallassee Rd, Fowler Mill, and ATL Hwy
- Sidewalks, bike lanes, and bike-ped infrastructure
- Various master plans and how they overlap
How you can connect with TPW staff, report concerns, and make requests
Comments / 0