The best and most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2023 SAG Awards

Zendaya, Jenna Ortega, and Aubrey Plaza attend the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday, February 26. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in California on Sunday.

Celebrities including Zendaya, Jenna Ortega, and Aubrey Plaza walked the red carpet.

Some celebrities opted for bold cut-outs, while others opted for gowns with plunging necklines.

Zendaya arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya wore a custom Valentino dress with a dramatic rose-adorned train.

Source: Valentino/Instagram

Theo James and Meghann Fahy attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"The White Lotus" star Meghann Fahy wore a floor-length Ralph Lauren gown with a waist cutout, while her co-star Theo James wore a custom Louis Vuitton suit.

Source: Daily Mail and Louis Vuitton/Instagram

Jenna Ortega arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Jenna Ortega wore a strapless Versace gown with a thigh-high slit and accessorized with a sparkly Tiffany & Co. necklace.

Source: Jenna Ortega/Instagram

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images

Paul Mescal attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis's form-fitting gown featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves.Paul Mescal wore a jacket embroidered with floral patterns over a shirt and matching pants.Julia Garner wore a copper gown by Gucci with a flowing train and thigh-high slit over a netted shirt.

Source: Julia Garner/Instagram Stories

Aubrey Plaza arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza wore a sparkly dress by Michael Kors Collection that featured a daring cutout and a front leg slit.

Source: Elle

Eddie Redmayne attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne wore a shirt with a dramatic neck bow and high-waisted black pants by Saint Laurent.

Source: Vogue

Cara Delevingne attends the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne wore a Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with a flowing overskirt.

Source: Cara Delevingne/Instagram

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Ashley Park attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph walked the carpet in a floor-length beige gown with a matching cape.Ashley Park donned an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown that was adorned in sparkly crystals.

Source: Page Six

Danielle Deadwyler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Li Jun Li attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Sheila Atim attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Ana de Armas attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler wore a floor-length white gown with spaghetti straps and pink ruffles.Li Jun Li wore a completely sheer, floor-length gown."The Woman King" actress Sheila Atim wore a burgundy crop top with a matching jacket and skirt that had voluminous ruffles.Ana de Armas wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown that was adorned in floral print with bows on the straps.

Source: Louis Vuitton/Instagram