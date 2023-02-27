The best and most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2023 SAG Awards

Zendaya, Jenna Ortega, and Aubrey Plaza attend the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday, February 26.
The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in California on Sunday. Celebrities including Zendaya, Jenna Ortega, and Aubrey Plaza walked the red carpet. Some celebrities opted for bold cut-outs, while others opted for gowns with plunging necklines.
Zendaya wore a custom Valentino dress with a dramatic rose-adorned train.
Zendaya arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023.
"The White Lotus" star Meghann Fahy wore a floor-length Ralph Lauren gown with a waist cutout, while her co-star Theo James wore a custom Louis Vuitton suit.
Theo James and Meghann Fahy attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Jenna Ortega wore a strapless Versace gown with a thigh-high slit and accessorized with a sparkly Tiffany & Co. necklace.
Jenna Ortega arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023.
Jamie Lee Curtis's form-fitting gown featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves.
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Mescal wore a jacket embroidered with floral patterns over a shirt and matching pants.
Paul Mescal attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Garner wore a copper gown by Gucci with a flowing train and thigh-high slit over a netted shirt.
Julia Garner attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Aubrey Plaza wore a sparkly dress by Michael Kors Collection that featured a daring cutout and a front leg slit.
Aubrey Plaza arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023.
Eddie Redmayne wore a shirt with a dramatic neck bow and high-waisted black pants by Saint Laurent.
Eddie Redmayne attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Cara Delevingne wore a Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with a flowing overskirt.
Cara Delevingne attends the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Sheryl Lee Ralph walked the carpet in a floor-length beige gown with a matching cape.
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley Park donned an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown that was adorned in sparkly crystals.
Ashley Park attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Danielle Deadwyler wore a floor-length white gown with spaghetti straps and pink ruffles.
Danielle Deadwyler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Li Jun Li wore a completely sheer, floor-length gown.
Li Jun Li attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
"The Woman King" actress Sheila Atim wore a burgundy crop top with a matching jacket and skirt that had voluminous ruffles.
Sheila Atim attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Ana de Armas wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown that was adorned in floral print with bows on the straps.
Ana de Armas attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
