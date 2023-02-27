Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Insider

The best and most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2023 SAG Awards

By Mikhaila Friel,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dome0_0l0za2FN00
Zendaya, Jenna Ortega, and Aubrey Plaza attend the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday, February 26.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

  • The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in California on Sunday.
  • Celebrities including Zendaya, Jenna Ortega, and Aubrey Plaza walked the red carpet.
  • Some celebrities opted for bold cut-outs, while others opted for gowns with plunging necklines.
Zendaya wore a custom Valentino dress with a dramatic rose-adorned train.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166kJ9_0l0za2FN00
Zendaya arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Valentino/Instagram

"The White Lotus" star Meghann Fahy wore a floor-length Ralph Lauren gown with a waist cutout, while her co-star Theo James wore a custom Louis Vuitton suit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K89uU_0l0za2FN00
Theo James and Meghann Fahy attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Daily Mail and Louis Vuitton/Instagram

Jenna Ortega wore a strapless Versace gown with a thigh-high slit and accessorized with a sparkly Tiffany & Co. necklace.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qG4f3_0l0za2FN00
Jenna Ortega arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Jenna Ortega/Instagram

Jamie Lee Curtis's form-fitting gown featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsYp7_0l0za2FN00
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images

Paul Mescal wore a jacket embroidered with floral patterns over a shirt and matching pants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgYgw_0l0za2FN00
Paul Mescal attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner wore a copper gown by Gucci with a flowing train and thigh-high slit over a netted shirt.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35W9RJ_0l0za2FN00
Julia Garner attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images

Source: Julia Garner/Instagram Stories

Aubrey Plaza wore a sparkly dress by Michael Kors Collection that featured a daring cutout and a front leg slit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inXnv_0l0za2FN00
Aubrey Plaza arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Elle

Eddie Redmayne wore a shirt with a dramatic neck bow and high-waisted black pants by Saint Laurent.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPswm_0l0za2FN00
Eddie Redmayne attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Vogue

Cara Delevingne wore a Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with a flowing overskirt.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGoxz_0l0za2FN00
Cara Delevingne attends the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Cara Delevingne/Instagram

Sheryl Lee Ralph walked the carpet in a floor-length beige gown with a matching cape.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TYR5_0l0za2FN00
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Ashley Park donned an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown that was adorned in sparkly crystals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254Bwg_0l0za2FN00
Ashley Park attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images

Source: Page Six

Danielle Deadwyler wore a floor-length white gown with spaghetti straps and pink ruffles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARipO_0l0za2FN00
Danielle Deadwyler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Li Jun Li wore a completely sheer, floor-length gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011t0E_0l0za2FN00
Li Jun Li attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

"The Woman King" actress Sheila Atim wore a burgundy crop top with a matching jacket and skirt that had voluminous ruffles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEM3o_0l0za2FN00
Sheila Atim attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Ana de Armas wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown that was adorned in floral print with bows on the straps.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTsjz_0l0za2FN00
Ana de Armas attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Source: Louis Vuitton/Instagram

Read the original article on Insider
