Saudi Aligning With US On Ukraine? Riyadh To Send $400M Aid To Kyiv Amid Raging War With Putin

While recent moves by Saudi Arabia pointed out the souring ties between the U.S. and its middle eastern ally , it seems Riyadh aligns with Washington when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine war .

What Happened: After voting in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine , Saudi Arabia agreed to supply Ukraine with an aid package worth $400 million, which includes $300 million worth of oil products.

Ukraine’s head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak announced the aid on Telegram after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud .

The signing of the agreement and the memorandum reflected the Kingdom’s support of Ukraine in the face of social and economic challenges, the Saudi Press Agency said.

“We in Saudi Arabia are convinced that any end of the war should be through discussions, on a negotiation table in a framework of International law and through Charter of the United Nations to respect the sovereignty of the countries, this is why we will keep working with different parts to search for chance of getting to such a settlement,” Faisal said.

“We continue to discuss opportunities to settle the crisis with all parties,” he added.

Saudi’s prime minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also called Zelenskyy on Friday.

Saudi Arabia’s recent decisions, including oil supply cuts , have hinted that the middle-eastern country is moving away from its traditional ties with the U.S. and allying more with China. However, its move to support Ukraine in Vladimir Putin ‘s war has left China isolated amid Beijing’s unvocal support for Russia .

