Tonight's Forecast: Scattered light rain, freezing rain, and snow

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A scattered wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, snow, and sleet is expected to fall over West Michigan tonight. Factoring in strong winds and ice accumulation, isolated power outages will be possible. Drier air filters early Tuesday morning, bringing a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. High temperatures climb back to the lower 40s on Tuesday. Another chance for rain and snow is possible Wednesday morning. Any accumulation will be limited on Wednesday with minor impacts compared to the other recent winter storms. Mostly cloudy skies hang around on Thursday. Our weather team is currently watching for a larger storm to potentially develop by the end of this week. Current models are not in complete agreement, but there is a good chance for another round of winter weather this upcoming Friday. While most models are trending towards mainly widespread accumulating snow, a wintry mix can't be ruled out. Make sure to stay up to date on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. An isolated mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds shift after Midnight, coming from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with light rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Accumulating snow possible. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: A few flurries possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

