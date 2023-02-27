Sky News Appoints Former CBS News President David Rhodes as Executive Chairman

Former CBS News president David Rhodes has been appointed executive chairman of Sky News .

In his new pan-European role, Rhodes will be responsible for Sky’s EMEA news services with a focus on commercial strategy in both the U.K. and Italy.

Rhodes, who will report to Sky Studios CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz, has spent over 25 years in journalism, eight of which as president of CBS news. As well as leading Bloomberg Television he has also worked with the L.A. Times, Spotify and BCG among other organisations. In 2021 he joined Sky from News U.K. as group director of international business development.

Under the new leadership structure Jonathan Levy has also been promoted from director of newsgathering and operations to managing director and executive editor of Sky News U.K., where he will be responsible for Sky’s news across multiple platforms including digital, TV and audio. He will report into Rhodes.

“I am delighted with these appointments, which will ensure that we continue to produce eye-catching journalism of which we can all be proud,” said Dana Strong, group chief executive officer at Sky. “David has a wealth of commercial experience, strategic insight and digital acumen and Jonathan is a highly experienced news executive with first class judgement and a successful track record of editorial delivery at Sky. Together they will ensure that innovation and dynamism is coupled with rock solid journalism.”

Rhodes said: “It is a great honour to be appointed to lead the Sky News Group. Throughout my career I’ve admired Sky’s commitment to accurate, impartial, high-quality journalism. Together we will bring this important news coverage to audiences around the U.K., Europe, and the wider world.”

