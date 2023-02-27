Marlborough man faces child porn charges after police made this discovery

MARLBOROUGH — A local man is facing child pornography charges after police say they found "dozens" of photos of underage children in various states of nudity and sexual conduct on his computer.

Police arrested Jared F. Idels, 35, at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at his 13 Tucker Ave., home, police Lt. Matthew Hassapes said Friday.

The investigation began Feb. 1, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided Marlborough police with information that a city resident may be downloading child pornography from the internet.

"They'll provide us with certain digital information that points us to a direction," said Hassapes. "It's very raw (the information) when it comes to us. It's up to us to further investigate and get search warrants for IP addresses and Gmail accounts."

The investigation led to Idels, the lieutenant said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and served it on Thursday. During a preliminary search of Idels' computer and other electronic devices, police found numerous images containing obviously underage children. Police seized Idels' computer and phone.

"At the end of the day, we don't know how many images he had," said Hassapes. "Right now, the searching of the digital devices is taking place. Depending on what the forensic analysis finds, it could lead to more."

Police are charging Idels with possession of child pornography.

Idels was released without bail after his arraignment Thursday in Marlborough District Court. He was ordered to not use the internet, not to use social media and have no unsupervised contact with children.

Idel's court-appointed lawyer, Michael Gerry, could not be reached for comment.

Idels is due back in court on April 11 for a pretrial conference.

