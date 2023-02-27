Eagles mock draft: Why this running back is worth 1st-round pick, ending a 37-year drought

If there's one thing we've learned over the past several years, it's the Eagles draft board will change considerably from now until the NFL draft from April 27-29.

Some of that maneuvering will begin this week at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, where the top 319 prospects will get interviewed and tested.

The Eagles have four picks in the first three rounds, including first-round picks at No. 10 and No. 30, along with a second-rounder and third-rounder. Those picks will be crucial because the Eagles don't have any picks in Rounds 4, 5 and 6. They conclude the draft with two seventh-round picks.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Eagles general manager Howie Roseman trade out of the first round with that No. 30 picks, perhaps for a second-rounder and maybe a fourth- and/or fifth-rounder.

No doubt, the Eagles will covet as many extra picks as possible because they are going into next month with as many as 18 free agents, and they will have salary cap room to re-sign perhaps only a handful of them. That means the rookies who mostly redshirted last season, and those drafted this season, will have to play this season, and play well.

But don't confuse that with the Eagles drafting for need. Roseman has always tried to address some of those needs in free agency so he can go into the draft looking for the best available players.

"We look at the draft as kind of long-term decisions," Roseman said. "We don't want to just draft for immediate needs. It would be great if that's what ends up happening with the right players. But we have gotten in problems here where we've said, 'Hey, we have a need at this position; let's draft the best guy at this position.'"

Here, then, is an Eagles-only mock draft heading into the NFL scouting combine:

Round 7, No. 250

SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh

The Eagles could end up losing both starting linebackers in free agency in T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White. While Nakobe Dean is a clear choice to replace one of them, the Eagles will need to add depth as Kyron Johnson, Shaun Bradley, Christian Elliss and Davion Taylor are the only other inside linebackers on the 90-man roster. Dennis had seven sacks last season as a senior.

Round 7, No. 221

Jalen Redmond, DT, Oklahoma

This pick comes from the Vikings, and it would be hard to see the Eagles coming out of the draft without a defensive tackle after potentially losing four veterans in free agency. Redmond isn't comparable to any of those four in Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Ndamukong Suh or Linval Joseph. But if the Eagles bring back one or two of those players, then Redmond can develop while Jordan Davis, last year's first-round pick, and Milton Williams become major parts of the rotation.

Round 3, No. 94

Tyler Steen, LT, Alabama

The Eagles will draft an offensive tackle because injuries happen as the Eagles saw with both left tackle Jordan Mailata and right tackle Lane Johnson last season. With Andre Dillard likely leaving in free agency, the Eagles' only proven backup tackle is Jack Driscoll. Steen could develop into a starter a few years down the road, perhaps replacing Johnson, who's 33 years old. Steen began his college career at Vanderbilt before transferring to Alabama, so he has plenty of experience as a starting tackle in the SEC.

Round 2, No. 62

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Regardless if James Bradberry leaves in free agency, the Eagles need to draft and develop a cornerback. Darius Slay is 32, and Bradberry, if he returns will be 30. Chances are, the Eagles will either re-sign Bradberry or sign a free agent on a prove-it deal as they did with Bradberry and Steven Nelson the previous year. But Ringo, who's 6-2, 210 pounds, can develop into a starting caliber cornerback down the road who can replace either Slay after 2023 or the other cornerback.

Round 1, No. 30

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

If Robinson is available heading into pick 25 or so, the Eagles should strongly consider trading to get Robinson, who ran for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. That's because in a strong draft for running backs, Robinson stands out. Sure, the Eagles haven't drafted a running back in the first round since Keith Byars in 1986. But this year is different. For one, it's the end of the first round, and that brings a potential fifth year under contract.

Secondly, there's a very good chance that Miles Sanders has priced himself out of returning. And as NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah pointed out about Robinson, "He's one of the five best players in the whole draft ... and one of the best backs we've seen in the last several years."

Then he added: "But when you look at that offense with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, and all of a sudden you drop in Bijan Robinson into that mix? Holy moly. It would be fun to watch."

Sure, the Eagles could get a starting caliber running back in Rounds 2 or 3, and perhaps they will go this route. But if they have a chance at Robinson, they should pounce.

Round 1, No. 10

Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

The Eagles end up with a top 10 pick because of a shrewd swap of first-round picks with the Saints last year. And while cornerback is a huge need, so is the defensive line. And the Eagles have shown in their history, when it's close between a defensive lineman or a defensive back, the Eagles will go defensive line.

Murphy, who's 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, can stop the run and get after the quarterback. It's quite possible that Murphy will be available for the Eagles if four QBs will go in the top 10. It'll be an ideal situation for Murphy to work in a rotation with Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett, who missed the entire season with a torn ACL. And that's true if Brandon Graham returns as well.

