Alison Alsup exhibit 'Prairies to Peaks' featured at Massillon Museum

Artist Alison Alsup is featured in the exhibit.

Her work chronicles her 1,000-mile bicycle trip to Colorado.

MassMu’s Studio M Hosts Alison Alsup — Prairies to Peaks: Alison Alsup’s Studio M exhibition at the Massillon Museum, "Prairies to Peaks: Biking to Colorado’s Tallest Mountain," features detailed watercolor paintings, as well as pen, ink, and graphite drawings illustrating the artist’s 1,000-mile solo bicycle trip from Cleveland to a summer job on Mt. Elbert, Colorado’s tallest peak. Alsup is a student at Cleveland Institute of Art. Her exhibition is the second of two 2023 student shows in Studio M.

HIGHLIGHTSThe artist invites visitors, as they view the exhibition, to contemplate women in adventure sports, the beauty within stranger interactions, the country’s magnificent nature, the horrible destruction America has faced due to colonization, and other complexities that are associated with outdoor recreation. The Museum will host a free public reception for the Alsup on Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. No reservations are required. A MassMusings podcast interview with the artist will be posted at MassillonMuseum.org on Tuesday, March 28, at noon.

The Massillon Museum appreciates operating support from the Ohio Arts Council and ArtsinStark, marketing support from Visit Canton, and the support of the citizens of Massillon. This exhibition was funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

DETAILSWhat: MassMu Exhibition, Alison Alsup — "Prairies to Peaks: Biking to Colorado’s Tallest Mountain"

When: March 11 through April 2

Where: Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

: massillonmuseum.org or 330-833-4061.