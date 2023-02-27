Open in App
Lebanon, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Bobby E. Woolard

By Jennifer Haley,

7 days ago

Mr. Bobby E. Woolard passed away at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the age of 90.

Mr. Woolard was known as Mr. Transmission of Hunters Point. He started as a mechanic at an early age and worked at several dealerships in Lebanon. He was also an employee of AVCO and Bridgestone Tire. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and served in the Tennessee National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his birth father, Oscar Baird; step-father George O. Woolard and mother, Estelle Exum Woolard; step-son, Roger Powell; step-daughter, Bonnie Huff; sons-in-law: Kenneth Harper and Henry Maynard.

He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-five years, Bonnie Odum Woolard; son, Bobby (Anita) Woolard; three daughters: Jimmie Lynn Maynard, Regina Lackey, Ritchie Druin; step-daughter, Pattie (Tommy) Davis; step-son, Charles Powell; grandchildren: Aaron (Jackie) Woolard, Grant (Leshauna) Woolard, Dewayne (Jessie) Lackey, Tabby Jarvis, nine great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home Friday 3-7 p.m. and again Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 10 a.m. until funeral service time at 11 a.m. Bro Terry Fesler, Eld. Garry Drennon and Bro. William Harris will officiate and interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Bobby E. Woolard appeared first on Wilson County Source .

