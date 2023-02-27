Open in App
Lebanon, TN
See more from this location?
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Dorothy Partlow Chambers

By Jennifer Haley,

7 days ago

Dorothy Partlow Chambers, age 89 of Lebanon passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Wilson Manor.

She was preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Nan Partlow; husband, Robert Chambers; daughter, Debra Midgett; son, Tom Chambers; brothers, Herbert and Thomas Partlow; and sister, Nancy Whited.

She is survived by sons, Howard “Buck” (Judy) Chambers and David Chambers; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Chambers was a 1951 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of First Baptist Church. She was retired from the U.S. Post Office.

Visitation was held at Partlow Funeral Chapel, 233 West Main St. on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 12 noon – 2 p.m. with funeral service to follow. Bro. Chris Chambers will officiate and interment will be in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to The American Cancer Society or The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Wilson Manor for the care of their mother during her time there.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Dorothy Partlow Chambers appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lebanon, TN newsLocal Lebanon, TN
OBITUARY: Thomas Earl Powell
Lebanon, TN20 hours ago
OBITUARY: Patricia Ann ‘Patsy’ Garrett
Lebanon, TN20 hours ago
OBITUARY: Beverly Goad Ligon
Lebanon, TN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBITUARY: Carroll Larue Lannom
Gladeville, TN3 days ago
OBITUARY: Linda Joyce Buck
Lebanon, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Amanda Gail Hood
Lebanon, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Joe Don Parkerson
Watertown, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Melvin David Sloan
Lebanon, TN3 days ago
6 Live Shows this Week- March 6, 2023
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
5 Things to Know About The Doobie Brothers
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Pilgrimage Festival Offers Blind Presale Tickets Ahead of Lineup Announcement
Franklin, TN13 hours ago
Tennessee Highway Patrol Saves Man From Jumping Off Nashville Bridge
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Father of Nashville Waffle House Shooter Sentenced to Jail for Giving Son Rifle
Nashville, TN11 hours ago
United Way Collecting Bedtime Book Kits for Children in Need
Nashville, TN5 days ago
425 Gallon Stainless Steel Kettle Stolen in Lebanon
Lebanon, TN11 hours ago
Johnny Cash Museum Voted Best Museum in 2023 USA Today/10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards
Nashville, TN1 day ago
2023 Spring Events at Cheekwood
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Kid Rock Announced Four City Arena Tour with Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Three-Day FanDuel Bracket City Live Festival in Nashville Canceled
Nashville, TN5 days ago
New Live Music and Event Venue Unveiled in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Nashville Fire Dept. Looking for Hickory Lake Apartments Arsonist
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Your Parking Guide for Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Bridgestone Released All Free Morgan Wallen Tickets in Three Hours
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Places to Eat Close to Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Restaurant Supply Company, WebstaurantStore, to Open New Distribution Operations in Lebanon
Lebanon, TN6 days ago
Places to Eat Close to TPAC
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Whataburger to Open New Middle Tennessee Location Next Week
Smyrna, TN3 days ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy