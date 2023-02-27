OBITUARY: Dorothy Partlow Chambers

Dorothy Partlow Chambers, age 89 of Lebanon passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Wilson Manor.

She was preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Nan Partlow; husband, Robert Chambers; daughter, Debra Midgett; son, Tom Chambers; brothers, Herbert and Thomas Partlow; and sister, Nancy Whited.

She is survived by sons, Howard “Buck” (Judy) Chambers and David Chambers; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Chambers was a 1951 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of First Baptist Church. She was retired from the U.S. Post Office.

Visitation was held at Partlow Funeral Chapel, 233 West Main St. on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 12 noon – 2 p.m. with funeral service to follow. Bro. Chris Chambers will officiate and interment will be in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to The American Cancer Society or The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Wilson Manor for the care of their mother during her time there.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com

