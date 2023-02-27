Open in App
Lebanon, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Melanie Howell Ramos

By Jennifer Haley,

7 days ago

Ms. Melanie Howell Ramos, age 57 of Lebanon, passed away on February 22, 2023 at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Born in Montgomery County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Brenda Wallace Howell.

She was a graduate of Stewart County High School and was a Baptist. She worked as a home health nurse.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Howell.

She is survived by three daughters: Brittany (Billy) Parker, Megan and Jessica Ramos; five grandchildren: Bella, Lucas, and Landon Parker, Ella and Jackson Moore; two sisters: Wendy Cruz and Kim Trinkle.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Shelby officiating. Interment – Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Billy Parker, Charles Bingham, Adam and Ben Trinkle, Blake and Brad Buchanan. Visitation Sunday from 12 noon until service time.

The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions be made to assist with expenses.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com

