Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On this day: Celtics sign Marbury; Cousy dishes 28 assists in 173-point game

By Justin Quinn,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6QIG_0l0zLpeM00
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the Celtics signed star point guard Stephon Marbury as an unrestricted free agent in 2009. The New York native decided to sign with the Celtics after he was bought out by the New York Knicks in the wake of a falling out with the then-head coach of the Knicks, Mike D’Antoni.

The Marbury era in Boston was a brief one, however. The former Georgia Tech standout finished one of the worst seasons of his NBA career wearing the green and white. His play dropped significantly across most counting stats.

Marbury averaged 3.8 points and 3.3 assists in 23 regular-season games with the Celtics in 2008-09, compared to his career rates of 19.3 points and 7.6 assists per game. He played in 14 postseason games that season; Boston lost its second-round series to Orlando in seven games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIBwl_0l0zLpeM00
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

The following season, Boston only offered the veteran’s minimum to Marbury, which the veteran summarily dismissed.

Instead, the Coney Islander headed overseas to the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), where he has had a long, successful career as a player and now as a coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFVO3_0l0zLpeM00
Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

It’s also the date of a game legendary Boston point guard Bob Cousy dished out 28 assists in 1959, then an NBA record.

It came in a game against the (then) Minneapolis Lakers (now, Los Angeles) in Boston’s (and the NBA’s) highest-scoring game in history, a 173-139 obliteration of the Lakers.

The Phoenix Suns matched the scoring record in 1990, and the assist record stood until Scott Skiles broke it with 30 assists in one game — also in 1990.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Dominique Wilkins on Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird's dominance
Boston, MA1 day ago
Ja Morant Reportedly Brought A Gun On The Team Plane, Could Be Suspended For 50 Games
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Bill Simmons: People around NBA think James Harden is bound for Houston
Houston, TX15 hours ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Lakers coach Darvin Ham gives positive update on D'Angelo Russell's ankle injury
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Jerry Palm reveals what UNC has to do to make the tournament
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Celtics collapse in 4th, drop 118-114 OT loss to Cavaliers
Boston, MA5 hours ago
Duke decides to end a fantastic men's hoops regular season with the saltiest tweet
Durham, NC11 hours ago
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard on top pick Paolo Banchero: 'He is a force'
Portland, OR8 hours ago
Player grades: Joel Embiid, Sixers survive pesky Pacers on the road
Indianapolis, IN5 hours ago
Doc Rivers gives praise to Jalen McDaniels after Sixers beat Pacers
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Nets at Rockets: Tuesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info
Houston, TX8 hours ago
Ravens named as fit for star 2023 QB prospect by CBS Sports
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Bulls: No timetable for Javonte Green's return from knee surgery
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees posted 38 reps on the bench after tearing ACL at the combine
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Oregon’s NCAA Tournament future still in doubt ahead of Selection Sunday
Eugene, OR6 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski recalled from the G League's OKC Blue
Oklahoma City, OK7 hours ago
Tennessee basketball shows interest in Wofford transfer BJ Mack
Knoxville, TN7 hours ago
How did Rutgers losing on Sunday night affect the Scarlet Knights in the NET Rankings?
New Brunswick, NJ19 hours ago
Where did Rutgers basketball land in the latest ESPN bracket projections?
New Brunswick, NJ8 hours ago
Northwestern climbs back into the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Madison, WI7 hours ago
Bears go all USC in three-pick mock draft
Chicago, IL2 days ago
49ers have 3rd-highest adjusted salary cap number
San Francisco, CA5 hours ago
The Cleveland Browns adjusted cap number is the highest in the NFL for 2023
Cleveland, OH6 hours ago
Lions get their adjusted salary cap figure for 2023
Detroit, MI9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy