Youngstown, OH
WKBN

Wrong way driver closed interstate in Youngstown

By Noelle Haynes,

7 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A wrong-way driver closed an interstate in Youngstown Monday morning.

Interstate 680 was closed near the Glenwood Avenue exit, just before 3 a.m. The road reopened just before 6 a.m.

Man dies after thrown from buggy during crash

Youngstown police officials say there were injuries in the crash, but they are unsure of the extent of the injuries.

Youngstown police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were at the scene.

