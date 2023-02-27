Wrong way driver closed interstate in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A wrong-way driver closed an interstate in Youngstown Monday morning.

Interstate 680 was closed near the Glenwood Avenue exit, just before 3 a.m. The road reopened just before 6 a.m.

Youngstown police officials say there were injuries in the crash, but they are unsure of the extent of the injuries.

Youngstown police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were at the scene.

