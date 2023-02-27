North Carolina Health News

“What we had here was amazing”: Five years later, residents still mourn the loss of Angel Medical Center’s maternity unit By Clarissa Donnelly-DeRoven, 7 days ago

Before the sun rises on a Tuesday morning in December, Amelia Cline smooches her partner goodbye and heads out the back door of her house ...