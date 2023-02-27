Change location
See more from this location?
Maryland State
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Organic Molecules on Asteroid Ryugu, Bolstering Theory of Extraterrestrial Life Ingredients
By Bill Steigerwald, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center,7 days ago
By Bill Steigerwald, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center,7 days ago
Asteroid Ryugu has a rich complement of organic molecules, according to a NASA and international team’s initial analysis of a sample from the asteroid’s surface...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0