The Nation's Weather for Monday, February 27, 2023
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A large and intense storm system will shift towards the
Midwest today, bringing a wide range of hazards with it.
Thunderstorms from the day prior will be ongoing in Missouri
and will shift into Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and western
Ohio. While severe coverage will be more isolated than the
day prior, a few damaging wind gusts are still likely.
Farther north, a swath of snow and freezing rain will extend
from Minnesota through Michigan, and into the New York City
area. In Michigan, many impacted areas are still
experiencing damage and power outages from a previous ice
storm, and impacts may be especially severe in these areas.
Periods of rain and mountain snow will continue in the West,
with the highest snow totals likely in the Sierra.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 97 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Sunday -29 at Clayton Lake, ME
Copyright 2023 AccuWeather
Comments / 0