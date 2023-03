goodmorningwilton.com

15th Year for WHS Head Shaving Tradition as 37 Students — Including One Girl — Fundraise for Pediatric Cancer Fight By Julie Andersen, 7 days ago

For Wilton High School, the evening of Tuesday, March 7 is the culmination of an annual volunteer ritual raising money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. ...