UPDATE: The parents of a child that was found overnight in Allegheny County have been located, according to police. No other details were provided.

Allegheny County Housing Authority Police are requesting the public’s help to locate the parent or legal guardian of a child found overnight.

The child was located at around 1 a.m. Monday in the Pleasant Ridge Community Housing facility in Stowe Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County 911.

