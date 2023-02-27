Open in App
Athens, GA
WGAU

Early voting begins in special election in Athens

By Tim Bryant,

7 days ago
Early voting begins today in District 2 in Athens, where voters decide between former District 3 Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Melissa Link and Kirrena Gallagher, who resigned her seat on the Clarke County School Board in December. The winner of the special election that wraps up on March 21 takes the seat that had been held by District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker, who resigned last September. Early voting takes place today through Saturday at the Elections Office on Washington Street in downtown Athens.

Today is election eve in Georgia’s House District 119: voters in most of Barrow County and parts of Jackson County choose between Republicans Holt Persinger and Charlie Chase in the race for the seat that was to have been occupied by Danny Rampey. Rampey, who won the House seat last November, was arrested on theft charges in December in Winder.

