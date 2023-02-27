Open in App
New Haven, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

New Haven braces for biggest snowfall of season

By Ken Houston,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Neep_0l0yxZIJ00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Elm City is bracing for its most significant snowfall of the season as the entire state is under a winter storm warning Monday night into Tuesday.

The Public Works Department is prepared with plenty of salt and sand to treat the roads.

Most areas are expected to see 4″ to 8″ of snowfall, with some areas seeing an isolated 9″.

Today’s Weather Forecast

The Connecticut Department of Transportation recommends the following tips ahead of driving in the snow to help you get to your destination safely:

  • Give yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination
  • Clear all windows of snow or ice
  • Have adequate tire tread for traction
  • Remember that ice forms first and lasts longer on bridges
  • Slow down on the road, especially around plows

The CTDOT also recommends minimizing your travel, if possible.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
CHART: What if Hartford hadn’t separated into 4 towns?
Hartford, CT13 hours ago
Missing New Haven Woman Found Dead On Shore Of West Haven River, Police Say
West Haven, CT10 hours ago
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023: What you need to know
New Haven, CT17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Messy mix of snow, sleet expected tonight
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Middlefield removing thousands of tires from property
Middlefield, CT10 hours ago
Lowe’s, Wayfair to occupy massive East Hartford Logistics Center
East Hartford, CT21 hours ago
Missing woman’s body found washed-up on West Haven shore
West Haven, CT16 hours ago
Water main break in Beacon Falls repaired
Beacon Falls, CT4 days ago
Woman Reported Missing From New Haven Found Dead in West Haven
New Haven, CT16 hours ago
Special Olympics CT holds annual Winter Games
Windsor, CT1 day ago
North Haven Fire Dep. hosts fundraiser for family of fallen firefighter
North Haven, CT1 day ago
Body found in 1978 identified as East Hampton woman
East Hampton, CT12 hours ago
Police: 1 person killed, several others hospitalized in multivehicle Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport, CT6 hours ago
2 Waterbury residents die after crashing into home, parked cars: police
Waterbury, CT18 hours ago
This Week in Connecticut History: Lottery shooting in 1998 prompts first-of-its-kind gun legislation
Newington, CT11 hours ago
Teenager dies in Woodbury crash.
Woodbury, CT1 day ago
Serious injuries reported in Woodbury crash
Woodbury, CT2 days ago
Multiple vehicles involved in crash in Bridgeport; 1 car flipped over
Bridgeport, CT8 hours ago
One killed in Manchester fire: officials
Manchester, CT5 hours ago
Nyberg – Zois Pizza brings Greek-style pies to Seymour for 53 years
Seymour, CT4 hours ago
New Haven apartment damaged in morning fire on Eastern Street
New Haven, CT5 days ago
Suspect fraudulently withdrew money from West Springfield bank
West Springfield, MA9 hours ago
Pedestrian struck by car in Bridgeport, in critical condition
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Rat population on the rise in Connecticut
Simsbury, CT4 days ago
Home in New London Damaged by Gunshots
New London, CT1 day ago
Legislation would help track ghost guns in Connecticut
Hartford, CT9 hours ago
Tweed-New Haven Airport releases environmental assessment draft on proposed expansion
New Haven, CT4 days ago
West Haven celebrates Dr. Seuss during ‘Reading Across America’ week
West Haven, CT2 days ago
Nonnewaug High School student dies in three-car Woodbury crash
Woodbury, CT1 day ago
SCENE VIDEO: Crash involving bus, tractor trailer closes West Hartford intersection
West Hartford, CT5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy