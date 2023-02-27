New Haven braces for biggest snowfall of season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Elm City is bracing for its most significant snowfall of the season as the entire state is under a winter storm warning Monday night into Tuesday.
The Public Works Department is prepared with plenty of salt and sand to treat the roads.
Most areas are expected to see 4″ to 8″ of snowfall, with some areas seeing an isolated 9″. Today’s Weather Forecast
The Connecticut Department of Transportation recommends the following tips ahead of driving in the snow to help you get to your destination safely:
- Give yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination
- Clear all windows of snow or ice
- Have adequate tire tread for traction
- Remember that ice forms first and lasts longer on bridges
- Slow down on the road, especially around plows
The CTDOT also recommends minimizing your travel, if possible.
