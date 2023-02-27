Open in App
Mount Juliet, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Paul Larry Fitzgerald

By Jennifer Haley,

7 days ago

Paul Larry Fitzgerald, age 75, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Paul was born in Knox County, TN and was the son of the late, Fred Dennis Fitzgerald and Dossie Taylor Fitzgerald.

He was a retired mechanic and enjoyed working on vehicles and lawnmowers. Paul was often referred to as “Mr. Goodwrench”. He also enjoyed fishing and UT sports.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Cairllon Moore Fitzgerald; son, Craig Fitzgerald; siblings, Kat Greer and Dennis Fitzgerald and brother-in-law, Thurston Moore.

He is survived by:
Son – Scott (Dawn) Fitzgerald
Sister – Gerrie Knight
Beloved Dog – Odie

Family and friends gathered to Celebrate Paul’s Life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Bond Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the TWRA or Old Friend Senior Dog Sanctuary.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

