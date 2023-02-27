OBITUARY: Paul Larry Fitzgerald

Paul Larry Fitzgerald, age 75, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Paul was born in Knox County, TN and was the son of the late, Fred Dennis Fitzgerald and Dossie Taylor Fitzgerald.

He was a retired mechanic and enjoyed working on vehicles and lawnmowers. Paul was often referred to as “Mr. Goodwrench”. He also enjoyed fishing and UT sports.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Cairllon Moore Fitzgerald; son, Craig Fitzgerald; siblings, Kat Greer and Dennis Fitzgerald and brother-in-law, Thurston Moore.

He is survived by:

Son – Scott (Dawn) Fitzgerald

Sister – Gerrie Knight

Beloved Dog – Odie

Family and friends gathered to Celebrate Paul’s Life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Bond Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the TWRA or Old Friend Senior Dog Sanctuary.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

