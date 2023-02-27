Gary Neville's trip to Wembley on Sunday was pure chaos and involved Floyd Mayweather

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ibRD41q7XJQ?rel=0

When Gary Neville woke up on Sunday morning and made his way to Wembley for the League Cup final, he never would have expected the bizarre series of events that were awaiting him.

His chaotic journey to the Manchester United vs. Newcastle United game took an unexpected turn and saw him bump into none other than Floyd Mayweather.

Neville was leaving his hotel in central London when he started an Instagram live, sharing updates of his day with his 1.6 million followers.

He waiting for his co-commentator Jamie Carragher, who was busy “using the jacuzzi” inside the hotel, when he saw a car pull up in the middle of the road, where a double-decker bus was attempting to do a three-point turn.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A woman and a man then got out of the car right in the middle of traffic and walked past the former footballer.

"You've just dumped your car in the middle of the road," he tells the person, not realising who it was at first.

When Gary Neville bumped into Floyd Mayweather 😂 www.youtube.com





"No word of a lie it’s Floyd Mayweather," Neville then added, clocking the boxer. "Floyd Mayweather’s just walked in past my hotel, he can dump his car anywhere he wants that man."

The video then spins round and catches a figure dressed in bright orange clothing heading into the hotel.

Mayweather was in town on Sunday to take part in an exhibition match against former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena – which was far from full on Sunday night as the fight failed to excite boxing fans.





It was certainly a chaotic way for Neville to begin his day ahead of the League Cup final, which Manchester United won 2-0.

Casemiro scored a header and Sven Botman conceded an own goal to secure the win, earning the team their first silverware since 2017 and therefore ending United’s longest trophy drought in four decades.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.