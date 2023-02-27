Weather for Monday, Feb. 27

Monday: A chance of snow before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible. Monday night, a slight chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Tuesday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38, while Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Thursday Night is expected to be partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Source: National Weather Service