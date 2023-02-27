Ridgewood beekeeper: Seesaw winter weather a survival risk, but get ready for more honey

RIDGEWOOD — Whether you worry about honeybees or not, there's bad news and good news on the insect front this winter, says resident hobbyist Frank Mortimer.

The season's seesaw temperatures are wreaking havoc on the ability of honeybees to survive, according to "Frank the Beeman," Mortimer as he calls himself on his website. And survival rates affect how good your plants look during pollination season.

"Having temperatures that fluctuate can have a negative impact, as the bees break cluster, then have to re-form it to survive," Mortimer said. "Additionally, they consume more honey when it gets warmer, which can also have a negative impact on their survival, as they might run out of food stores."

On the plus side, the upcoming farmers market season will be enhanced with greater access to raw honey thanks to legislation passed in December exempting New Jersey beekeepers from the state's cottage food regulations.

"The majority of beekeepers in New Jersey are backyard hobbyists," Mortimer said. "The regulations required a license and permit, which was too expensive for most of them. This will make it easier for people across New Jersey to find and buy local honey from beekeepers that live close by."

These are among the topics Mortimer will touch on during a talk before the Garden Club of Teaneck at the Rodda Center on March 9.

Mortimer, a marketer, is half-joking when he says he "only" talks about bees when he is not sleeping. He is the former vice president of the New Jersey State Beekeepers Association, former president of the Northeast New Jersey Beekeepers Association, a certified master beekeeper, and an adjunct instructor at the Cornell University master beekeeping program.

His 2021 book, "Bee People and the Bugs They Love," covers his varied experiences during 15 years of beekeeping with fellow hobbyist "cowboys" and "surgeons."

"The surgeons are very precise about what they're doing," Mortimer said. "The cowboy has no plan, he just wings it. The man who started me in beekeeping was a cowboy. My first bee sting was the result of him showing me what to do."

In 2018, Mortimer succeeded in getting Ridgewood named the state's first Bee City USA. The nationwide program encourages municipalities to protect pollinators with increased use of native plants and nesting sites, and reduced use of pesticides. As such, he has become a defender of that dreaded spring nuisance, the dandelion.

"The dandelion is among the earliest-blooming flowers," Mortimer said. "If every homeowner would refrain from pulling out just a few of these, a handful would help with early pollination."

Mortimer has bee yards in Ridgewood and Upper Saddle River and at the Saddle River/Ho-Ho-Kus border. He cautions those interested in similar activities to review the Department of Agriculture regulations under which hobbyists must operate. These also provide protections for neighbors, such as the size of hives depending on the size of a property and the distance from property lines.

"Bees travel at 30 feet above ground and forage for up to 3 miles," Mortimer said. "If flight barriers are correctly constructed, they won't notice the bees."

Disdaining the "box store $2 a pound" product, Mortimer initiated the Northeast NJ Beekeepers "Honey Cup" tasting competition to encourage appreciation for the varied tastes of raw honey.

"You can't tell with the naked eye," Mortimer said. "Raw honey is like wine: Each variety has different floral notes. The secret is, know your beekeeper."

Mortimer will speak at the Garden Club of Teaneck at the Rodda Center, at 250 Colonia Court, on March 9 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit gardenclubofteaneck.org . Read more about Mortimer on his website, frankthebeeman.com .

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ridgewood beekeeper: Seesaw winter weather a survival risk, but get ready for more honey