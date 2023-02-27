The USA Patriots , a national traveling softball team made up of amputee veterans, is inviting kids with amputations to its summer camp, all expenses paid.

The weeklong event will take place at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where kids between the ages of 8 and 12 will develop softball skills while making new friends.

“They teach resiliency, and they show, here is a guy with no legs who is able to play softball,” said Closter Parks and Recreation Director Jim Oettinger, who coordinates a Memorial Day weekend event for the town. “It’s very uplifting.”

Kids Camp: Amputees as role models

Kids Camp was established in 2014 by athletes who wanted to serve as role models so kids with amputations and limb differences could have a chance to meet adults who look like they do.

The USA Patriots host year-round fundraisers to cover all camp costs — as well as travel expenses — for 20 children, according to the group’s website.

“They travel throughout the country, doing fundraising softball games, and all of the money they raise goes to fund a camp,” Oettinger said.

Camp dates are July 23 to 29

Veterans serve as coaches and mentors during the camp, teaching adaptive techniques and sharing life lessons.

This year’s camp will take place from July 23 to 29.

Email camp@usapatriotsathletics.org for more information about the camp or to find out how you can help.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Camp looking for kids with amputations to play ball