Walton Co man reported missing in Louisiana

His wife says a man from Walton County is missing in Louisiana: 42 year-old Nathan Millard was last heard from last Thursday, while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. Police there say they have found his cell phone but have not been able to find him.

From WSB TV…

A Walton County man disappeared in Baton Rouge, officials say, while he was on a business trip.

Baton Rouge police said they are looking for 42-year-old Nathan Millard, who was last seen on Feb. 23 around 11:30 p.m. at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge.

Millard’s wife told Channel 2′s Mark Winnie that he attended a college basketball game Thursday, went to a few places around town and was last seen leaving the pub.

Officers found Millard’s phone four blocks from his hotel and said his debit card had been used.

Millard is five feet nine inches and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Millard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Missing Persons Division at 225-389-3853.