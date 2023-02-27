'Outer Banks' Season 3: Chase Stokes Details the Hardest Scenes to Film

Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 3, Do not proceed if you haven't watched!

Netflix's Outer Banks is back with season 3 and the adventures are even more extreme than viewers have ever seen before. The Pogues, on a mission to find a city of gold and unearth hidden treasure, find themselves fighting off fellow hunters, foreign authorities and even anex-boyfriend

ET's Cassie DiLaura sat down with stars Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo) and Austin North (Topper) to discuss filming, the explosive plot and -- of course -- all the drama-filled romances.

In the midst of season 3, John B. and Sarah Cameron find themselves at a near-breaking point. When the couple was stranded on "Poguelandia" island, their relationship came easy, however, when John B. is reunited with his father, he begins to hide things from Sarah. The space in their relationship -- both physical and emotional -- leads Sarah to lean on her ex-boyfriend, Topper.

When John B. returns to the Outer Banks , he is ready to come clean to Sarah about what he and his father had discovered, but Sarah felt that she needed to come clean herself -- telling John B. she hooked up with Topper while he was away.

One thing leads to another, and John B. is violently beating up Topper, even continuing to punch him while he is down on the ground, in the middle of Kiara's family party. The fight was so severe, Topper moved to press charges against John B.

Speaking with ET, Stokes recounted having to physically fight his real-life friend and fellow co-star Austin North.

"I had to take Austin out of the equation. It's tough because you're literally throwing punches that are missing his face by an inch. By the end, when they yell cut, I'm like brushing the grass off of his face and making sure his hair is back and I'm holding his face as if I'm gonna kiss him," Stokes detailed.

Stokes says he always checked in with North to make sure he didn't push too hard. "It's all love, but yeah, those scenes suck because at times it feels real."

"You get so deep into these characters and there are many moments where the lines get blurred. Kinda got to snap out of it afterward," Stokes said.

Aside from the physical fights, Stokes also said that running on camera is a point of weakness for him. "Whenever I have the camera pointed on my back, I say 'I hate running!'"

To handle the numerous running scenes throughout season 3, Stokes says he looked back on prior seasons to know what to change. "I saw myself in the second episode of season 1 and I looked insane -- so I'm not going to do that again," he said.

