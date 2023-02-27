A school choice revolution is storming the country this year. Will your state be next?

At a recent event in Iowa, newly declared Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said educational freedom is a top priority.

Haley praised Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for last month signing into law one of the country’s most expansive school choice programs . And Haley also commended Reynolds for reopening schools more quickly than most during the pandemic.

“We would not have problems in education if we put education back where it needs to be, in the hands of the parents,” said Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, at the event. “ We have to have school choice all over this country . And we need to make sure that we never close schools ever again.”

Nikki Haley announces for 2024: Will her presidential race benefit Republican Party – or Donald Trump?

Heading into the 2024 presidential election, expect to hear a lot more on this subject. School choice is spreading at a record clip, with Republican legislatures and governors thinking bigger and bolder.

School choice sets apart blue and red states

It’s also setting up a widening divide between red and blue states, as we’ve seen with abortion rights , following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.

Democratic governors ( with support from the Biden administration ) are fighting the expansion of private school choice and public charter schools, while GOP-led states are offering families choices they deserve. Teachers unions are fierce opponents of school choice, and Democrats who benefit from their campaign donations usually follow suit.

That might not play well with parents, however.

Supporters of school choice rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020. Matthew Sobocinski/USA TODAY Network

More than 20 states already offer some form of private school choice, but before 2021, those programs were targeted to lower-income students or students in poor-performing schools. School choice expansion heated up in 2021, as parents and lawmakers reacted to school closures and instruction during COVID-19.

We’re not far into 2023, and two states – Iowa and Utah – have already passed universal school choice legislation that will give all parents expanded options regarding their children's education. This doubles the number of states to do so, following Arizona (in 2022) and West Virginia (in 2021).

Leading the way on school choice: GOP can become the ‘Parents’ Party.’ Arizona schools the country on how to do it.

School choice is sweeping America: Now, Supreme Court has given parents even more options.

2023 could be another 'year of school choice'

According to Corey DeAngelis, senior fellow at the American Federation for Children, 2021 was dubbed “the year of school choice” because of the number of victories achieved.

“But 2023 is going to give it a run for its money,” he told me. “The size of the wins this year are already massive, but they are far from over. This will be the year of education freedom.”

About a dozen states are considering similar bills this year, including large states such as Florida and Texas. Others include Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

The momentum is building among red states as they compete to offer the most educational options.

“Another change that we're seeing is that instead of pushing for incremental reforms and targeted policies benefiting certain categories of students, we're seeing a bigger push for universal school choice,” DeAngelis said. “We’re witnessing a universal school choice revolution right before our eyes.”

The 'Hillsdale of the South': DeSantis wants to give Florida college students an anti-woke option. What's the big deal?

Lawmakers, listen to parents

Allowing all (or most) students to participate is a huge development – and one that is catching on quickly. Most of this legislation offers parents education savings accounts that allow them to use a portion of their state’s per-pupil funding to attend a private school, buy homeschool curriculum or hire a tutor. It’s similar to how health savings accounts work in conjunction with medical insurance.

During the pandemic, many parents and students felt the frustration of extended school closures and mask mandates, but most didn’t have ready alternatives – especially ones they could afford.

COVID closures hurt kids: Teachers unions want parents to forget what happened during pandemic. Don’t let them.

School closures also opened the eyes of parents about what their children were learning, and this had led some GOP states to pursue legislation that pushes back against critical race theory and gender instruction in early grades.

USA TODAY columnist Ingrid Jacques Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY Network

As Jason Bedrick, an education research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, recently observed: “What’s clear is that parents are clamoring for policies that allow them to choose the learning environments that align with their values and work best for their children. State lawmakers would be wise to listen .”

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY. Contact her at ijacques@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @ Ingrid_Jacques

More from Ingrid Jacques:

President Biden, please get down to earth about the threats up in the air

End of COVID 'emergencies' should be death knell of Biden's loan forgiveness plan

In SOTU, Biden didn't deliver message America needed to hear on unity or economy

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A school choice revolution is storming the country this year. Will your state be next?