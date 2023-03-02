Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Confirmed player field - World class stars to compete in Hoi An

Some of poker's best players are set to descend on Hoi An, Vietnam from March 1-13 for the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series .

A star-studded field includes current Triton Player of the Year leader Stephen Chidwick while veteran legends Patrik Antonius , Tom Dwan , Tony G and Erik Seidel will also be in attendance.

Younger stars to compete include Fedor Holz , Jason Koon , Isaac Haxton , Daniel 'Jungleman' Cates , Adrian Mateos and Nick Petrangelo .

The Triton Poker Super High Roller Series will feature 13 events with buy-ins ranging from USD$15,000 to the two main events (No Limit Hold'em and Short Deck) at $100,000.

The Sporting News unveils the complete player line-up for the events at the Hoiana Resort and Golf in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Who is playing at Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

There are 134 players currently confirmed to be competing in the events at Triton's Super High Roller Series in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Confirmed field Stephen Chidwick Chris Brewer Erik Seidel Steve O'Dwyer Mikita Badziakouski Michael Addamo Karl Chappe-Gatien Pedro Garagnani Seth Davies Sosia Jiang Jason Koon Artur Martirosian Henrik Hecklen Aleks Ponakovs Roland Rokita Dan Smith Danny Tang Orpen Kisacikoglu Daniel Dvoress Nick Petrangelo Benjamin Heath Viktor Kudinov Gytis Lazauninkas Richard Yong Wai Kin Yong Elton Tsang Masashi Oya Phil Nagy Ana Marquez Jeffrey Sluzinski Jonathan van Fleet Monika Zukowicz Roman Hrabec Mark Rubbathan Sebastian Gaehl Pablo Silva Lasse Ubostad Michael Acevedo Christopher Frank Bartlomiej Machon Markus Prinz Barbero Ignacio Alyssa Mac Donald Thomas Muehloecker Punnat Punsri John Man Ho So Michael Watson Milos Skrbic David Yan Sam Greenwood Adrian Mateos Justin Saliba Phong Turbo Nguyen Andrew Leathem Daniel Cates David Mei Kahle Burns Jonathan Jaffe Michael Rocco Calvin Lee Wiktor Malinowski Paul Phua Kiat Lee John Juanda Johannes Straver Jono Chong Klinsman Sung Sam Grafton Tony Guoga Phachara Wongwichit Kannapong Thanarattrakul Jitrada Boonnak Jans Arends Mario Mosbock Seth Gottlieb Alex Kulev Moonho Seo Brian Kim Talal Shakerchi Michael Soyza Isaac Haxton Fedor Holz Santhosh Suvarna Joao Vieira Sorel Mizzi Darrell Goh Victor Chong Rob Yong David Peters Patrik Antonius Tan Xuan Aaron Zang Qinquan Zhou Jiajun Jiang Mian Wei Tom Hall Nam Le Justin Tran Kirk Steele Timothy Adams Daniel Smiljkovic Kyudam Kim Linus Loeliger Markus Leikkonen Takashi Ogura Biao Ding Alan Zheng Vincent Huang Eduardo Lima Gustavo Benitez Laszlo Bujtas Matthias Eibinger Lun Loon Kayhan Mokri Michael Zhang Mike Takayama Yang Liu Justin Bonomo Marius Torbergsen Paulius Plausinaitis Jackie Jin Viacheslav Buldygin Santi Jiang Sai Ho Chiu Yum Ryan Sungjoo Hyun Yohwan Lim Tom Dwan Choon Tong Siow Tommy Kim Bertrand Grospellier Chin Wei Lim Winfred Yu Gab Yong Kim

Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 players to watch

In a field of poker's superstars several players stand out in the competition to win the 13 events at the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Stephen Chidwick (England)

At the age of 33, Chidwick is currently fourth in the all-time poker winnings money list in an extraordinary rise in recent years.

Chidwick has won an extraordinary $45,176,631 in poker tournaments during his career and is a World Series of Poker bracelet winner, sweeping the $25,000 High Roller Pot Limit Omaha 8-Handed event in 2019.

His biggest ever single score actually came at a Triton event - the $1,050,000 buy in charity No Limit Hold'Em event in 2019 - where a fourth-place finish earned him $5,368,947.

Chidwick is currently leading the Ivan Leow award for Triton's Player of the Year with the Vietnam event and two yet-to-be announced stops to come.

Patrik Antonius (Finland)

Veteran Antonius has been a poker professional from the early 2000s but is still making waves to this day, recently being involved in the biggest ever cash game pot live streamed in the U.S - winning $1,978,000.

Antonius has been infrequent in the live poker scene recently but also won the last tournament he played in - the $25,000 No Limit Hold'em 8-handed event at the Triton Poker Super High Roller series in Cyprus last year.

Antonius' biggest single score was the $3,153,551 he won at the Super High Roller bowl in Hong Kong in 2018.

Jason Koon (USA)

The 37-year-old has been another bolter in recent years and has worked his way up to sixth on the all-time poker winning list, earning a hefty $42,387,725.

Koon has two million-dollar scores in the past 12 months, winning the PokerGO Heads Up High Stakes duel versus Phil Hellmuth in December and the Triton Poker Super High Roller Short Deck main event in Madrid.

Koon's biggest ever single win also came in a Triton event, as he collected $3,579,836 in the 2018 Short Deck main event in Montenegro.

What events are scheduled for Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

Date Time (local time) Event Buy-In (USD) Mar 1-2 1pm (both days) GG Super Million$ Live $25,000 Mar 2-3 4pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $15,000 Mar 3-4 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed - Mystery Bounty $20,000 Mar 4-5 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $30,000 Mar 5-6 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $50,000 Mar 6-7 1pm/4pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $75,000 Mar 7 4pm No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo $25,000 Mar 8-10 2pm/1pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - Main Event $100,000 Mar 9 4pm No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo $50,000 Mar 10-11 2pm/1pm Short Deck - Ante Only $25,000 Mar 11-12 3pm/1pm Short Deck - Ante Only $50,000 Mar 12-13 4pm/1pm Short Deck - Main Event $100,000 Mar 13 3pm Short Deck - Ante Only $20,000

How does the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series work?

Vietnam is the third stop of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series , with the previous two events held in Madrid and Cyprus last year.

There will be a final stop later this year at a yet-to-be-revealed location.

Along with masses of prizemoney, players accumulate points for their results, which go toward their tally in the race for Ivan Leow award.

Who is leading Ivan Leow award for Triton Poker's Player of the Year?

With two stops left, including Vietnam, some of the biggest names in poker are in contention for the Player of the Year award.

Current leader Stephen Chidwick is fourth in poker's all time money list with an accumulation of $44,665,133 in live earnings.

Ivan Leow award standings

Position Name Country Points 1 Stephen Chidwick England 1,904 2 Sam Greenwood Canada 1,543 3 Jason Koon USA 1,374 4 Mikita Badziakouski Belarus 1,348 5 Seth Davies USA 1,328 6 Danny Tang Hong Kong 1,322 7 Isaac Haxton USA 1,208 8 Paul Phua Malaysia 1,171 9 Michael Addamo Australia 1,074 10 Daniel Dvoress Canada 997 11 Patrick Antonius Finland 929 12 Chin Wei Lim Malaysia 909 13 Tom Dwan USA 908 14 Phil Ivey USA 866 15 Henrik Hecklen Denmark 855 16 Michael Soyza Malaysia 814 17 Elton Tsang Hong Kong 783 18 Chris Brewer USA 752 19 Benjamin Tollerene USA 743 20 Fedor Holz Germany 736

