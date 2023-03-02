Open in App
Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Confirmed player field - World class stars to compete in Hoi An

By Kieran Francis,

4 days ago

Some of poker's best players are set to descend on Hoi An, Vietnam from March 1-13 for the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series .

A star-studded field includes current Triton Player of the Year leader Stephen Chidwick while veteran legends Patrik Antonius , Tom Dwan , Tony G and Erik Seidel will also be in attendance.

Younger stars to compete include Fedor Holz , Jason Koon , Isaac Haxton , Daniel 'Jungleman' Cates , Adrian Mateos and Nick Petrangelo .

The Triton Poker Super High Roller Series will feature 13 events with buy-ins ranging from USD$15,000 to the two main events (No Limit Hold'em and Short Deck) at $100,000.

The Sporting News unveils the complete player line-up for the events at the Hoiana Resort and Golf in Hoi An, Vietnam.

WATCH: Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 LIVE stream

Who is playing at Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

There are 134 players currently confirmed to be competing in the events at Triton's Super High Roller Series in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Confirmed field
Stephen Chidwick
Chris Brewer
Erik Seidel
Steve O'Dwyer
Mikita Badziakouski
Michael Addamo
Karl Chappe-Gatien
Pedro Garagnani
Seth Davies
Sosia Jiang
Jason Koon
Artur Martirosian
Henrik Hecklen
Aleks Ponakovs
Roland Rokita
Dan Smith
Danny Tang
Orpen Kisacikoglu
Daniel Dvoress
Nick Petrangelo
Benjamin Heath
Viktor Kudinov
Gytis Lazauninkas
Richard Yong
Wai Kin Yong
Elton Tsang
Masashi Oya
Phil Nagy
Ana Marquez
Jeffrey Sluzinski
Jonathan van Fleet
Monika Zukowicz
Roman Hrabec
Mark Rubbathan
Sebastian Gaehl
Pablo Silva
Lasse Ubostad
Michael Acevedo
Christopher Frank
Bartlomiej Machon
Markus Prinz
Barbero Ignacio
Alyssa Mac Donald
Thomas Muehloecker
Punnat Punsri
John Man Ho So
Michael Watson
Milos Skrbic
David Yan
Sam Greenwood
Adrian Mateos
Justin Saliba
Phong Turbo Nguyen
Andrew Leathem
Daniel Cates
David Mei
Kahle Burns
Jonathan Jaffe
Michael Rocco
Calvin Lee
Wiktor Malinowski
Paul Phua
Kiat Lee
John Juanda
Johannes Straver
Jono Chong
Klinsman Sung
Sam Grafton
Tony Guoga
Phachara Wongwichit
Kannapong Thanarattrakul
Jitrada Boonnak
Jans Arends
Mario Mosbock
Seth Gottlieb
Alex Kulev
Moonho Seo
Brian Kim
Talal Shakerchi
Michael Soyza
Isaac Haxton
Fedor Holz
Santhosh Suvarna
Joao Vieira
Sorel Mizzi
Darrell Goh
Victor Chong
Rob Yong
David Peters
Patrik Antonius
Tan Xuan
Aaron Zang
Qinquan Zhou
Jiajun Jiang
Mian Wei
Tom Hall
Nam Le
Justin Tran
Kirk Steele
Timothy Adams
Daniel Smiljkovic
Kyudam Kim
Linus Loeliger
Markus Leikkonen
Takashi Ogura
Biao Ding
Alan Zheng
Vincent Huang
Eduardo Lima
Gustavo Benitez
Laszlo Bujtas
Matthias Eibinger
Lun Loon
Kayhan Mokri
Michael Zhang
Mike Takayama
Yang Liu
Justin Bonomo
Marius Torbergsen
Paulius Plausinaitis
Jackie Jin
Viacheslav Buldygin
Santi Jiang
Sai Ho Chiu
Yum Ryan
Sungjoo Hyun
Yohwan Lim
Tom Dwan
Choon Tong Siow
Tommy Kim
Bertrand Grospellier
Chin Wei Lim
Winfred Yu
Gab Yong Kim

Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 players to watch

In a field of poker's superstars several players stand out in the competition to win the 13 events at the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Stephen Chidwick (England)

At the age of 33, Chidwick is currently fourth in the all-time poker winnings money list in an extraordinary rise in recent years.

Chidwick has won an extraordinary $45,176,631 in poker tournaments during his career and is a World Series of Poker bracelet winner, sweeping the $25,000 High Roller Pot Limit Omaha 8-Handed event in 2019.

His biggest ever single score actually came at a Triton event - the $1,050,000 buy in charity No Limit Hold'Em event in 2019 - where a fourth-place finish earned him $5,368,947.

Chidwick is currently leading the Ivan Leow award for Triton's Player of the Year with the Vietnam event and two yet-to-be announced stops to come.

Patrik Antonius (Finland)

Veteran Antonius has been a poker professional from the early 2000s but is still making waves to this day, recently being involved in the biggest ever cash game pot live streamed in the U.S - winning $1,978,000.

Antonius has been infrequent in the live poker scene recently but also won the last tournament he played in - the $25,000 No Limit Hold'em 8-handed event at the Triton Poker Super High Roller series in Cyprus last year.

Antonius' biggest single score was the $3,153,551 he won at the Super High Roller bowl in Hong Kong in 2018.

Jason Koon (USA)

The 37-year-old has been another bolter in recent years and has worked his way up to sixth on the all-time poker winning list, earning a hefty $42,387,725.

Koon has two million-dollar scores in the past 12 months, winning the PokerGO Heads Up High Stakes duel versus Phil Hellmuth in December and the Triton Poker Super High Roller Short Deck main event in Madrid.

Koon's biggest ever single win also came in a Triton event, as he collected $3,579,836 in the 2018 Short Deck main event in Montenegro.

What events are scheduled for Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

Date Time (local time) Event Buy-In (USD)
Mar 1-2 1pm (both days) GG Super Million$ Live $25,000
Mar 2-3 4pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $15,000
Mar 3-4 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed - Mystery Bounty $20,000
Mar 4-5 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $30,000
Mar 5-6 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $50,000
Mar 6-7 1pm/4pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $75,000
Mar 7 4pm No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo $25,000
Mar 8-10 2pm/1pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - Main Event $100,000
Mar 9 4pm No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo $50,000
Mar 10-11 2pm/1pm Short Deck - Ante Only $25,000
Mar 11-12 3pm/1pm Short Deck - Ante Only $50,000
Mar 12-13 4pm/1pm Short Deck - Main Event $100,000
Mar 13 3pm Short Deck - Ante Only $20,000

View structures for all tournaments here .

How does the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series work?

Vietnam is the third stop of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series , with the previous two events held in Madrid and Cyprus last year.

There will be a final stop later this year at a yet-to-be-revealed location.

Along with masses of prizemoney, players accumulate points for their results, which go toward their tally in the race for Ivan Leow award.

Who is leading Ivan Leow award for Triton Poker's Player of the Year?

With two stops left, including Vietnam, some of the biggest names in poker are in contention for the Player of the Year award.

Current leader Stephen Chidwick is fourth in poker's all time money list with an accumulation of $44,665,133 in live earnings.

Ivan Leow award standings

Position Name Country Points
1 Stephen Chidwick England 1,904
2 Sam Greenwood Canada 1,543
3 Jason Koon USA 1,374
4 Mikita Badziakouski Belarus 1,348
5 Seth Davies USA 1,328
6 Danny Tang Hong Kong 1,322
7 Isaac Haxton USA 1,208
8 Paul Phua Malaysia 1,171
9 Michael Addamo Australia 1,074
10 Daniel Dvoress Canada 997
11 Patrick Antonius Finland 929
12 Chin Wei Lim Malaysia 909
13 Tom Dwan USA 908
14 Phil Ivey USA 866
15 Henrik Hecklen Denmark 855
16 Michael Soyza Malaysia 814
17 Elton Tsang Hong Kong 783
18 Chris Brewer USA 752
19 Benjamin Tollerene USA 743
20 Fedor Holz Germany 736

See the full leaderboard here .

