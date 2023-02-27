Fremantle Unveils Relationship & Beatbox Formats At London TV Screenings

EXCLUSIVE : Fremantle is launching sales on Portuguese relationship format The Second Chance Experiment and musical gameshow The Beatbox as the London TV Screenings gets underway.

The former, which launched recently on TVI Portugal, reunites divorced and separated couples, who are then given a chance to repair their broken relationships. The ex-couples move in together for seven weeks and take on personalized challenges, carefully designed by therapists to help them overcome their issues.

As Fremantle prepares for its Friday 9 a.m. GMT (1 a.m. PST) screening at BAFTA, the super-indie is also shopping Dutch RTL4 format The Beatbox from Something Special, Blue Circle and The Apprentice indie Naked , in which two celebrity teams compete by recreating iconic songs with nothing more than household objects. Building up to the performances are interactive musical games to collect the most household items.

The Screenings mark the first major market for Fremantle Director of Global Entertainment Andrew Llinares , the former Dancing with the Stars EP who recently replaced the retiring Rob Clark .

Llinares said the formats are a “great example of how Fremantle champions strong and creative concepts that really connect with global audiences.”

“Creativity is at the heart of what we do and I’m so proud to share these snippets,” he added. “There really is something for everyone.”

Fremantle is also showcasing previously-announced formats including E4’s The Big Celebrity Detox and another Dutch show, DNA Singers, which originated in Korea. The latter sees contestants who possess a talent for singing and also share DNA with a celebrity singer take to the stage to perform in front of a panel of judges.

Fremantle’s scripted slate includes Canada’s Little Bird and Stan/ITVX comedy C*A*U*G*H*T starring Sean Penn.

The London TV Screenings kicked off today with BBC Studios’ all-day showcase, which has moved from Liverpool to the capital. NBCUniversal Global Distribution and a host of other sales houses kick off their showcases tomorrow.

