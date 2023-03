GoldDerby

MPSE Golden Reel Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘All Quiet’ win on way to Oscars By Paul Sheehan, 7 days ago

By Paul Sheehan, 7 days ago

Three of the five Oscar nominees for Best Sound won at the Golden Reel Awards bestowed by the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) on February ...