Who's the new owner of a Cherry Hill bowling alley?

CHERRY HILL - A fast-expanding Virginia firm has acquired The Big Event entertainment center here.

Bowlero Corp. said the purchase of the 36-lane bowling alley was its first this year "out of a robust pipeline of remaining acquisitions."

Kings Highway attraction

The Big Event, on the 1500 block of Kings Highway, also offers billiards, shuffleboard, arcade games and private party rooms. The building includes a restaurant, Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen.

The Cherry Hill site, which closed Tuesday in advance of the ownership change, reopened Friday, according to a post at the center's Facebook page.

"All events post acquisition for both venues will be honored as booked and the same great fun will be waiting for you," said the post, which thanked The Big Event's customers "for your loyalty and continued patronage."

The purchase reflects a push to build Bowlero's presence and improve "average unit volumes," Brett Parker, the Richmond firm's president, said in a statement.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Bowlero, which describes itself as the world's largest owner and operator of bowling alleys, now has 10 properties in New Jersey. It has more than 325 locations nationwide.

Longtime landmark

The company's brands include Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. The firm also owns the Professional Bowlers Association, which it describes as the major league of bowling.

The Big Event, formerly Playdrome of Cherry Hill, debuted in November 2015 after a $2 million makeover.

The bowling alley has operated since the 1960s at a site near the Ellisburg Shopping Center.

