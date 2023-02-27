Choral Artists mark a landmark civil rights ‘Children’s March’ in Florida premiere

The Choral Artists of Sarasota are presenting music with a message with the Florida premiere of “The Children’s March.”

Noted journalist Charlayne Hunter-Gault will narrate Philadelphia composer Andrew Bleckner’s oratorio, which tells the story of the Children’s Crusade of 1963, which involved a march by children in Birmingham, Alabama seeking to challenge segregation. Their march was met with a violent response from the city’s white leadership.

Images of the violence against the children were broadcast across television stations, and is credited with winning President John F. Kennedy’s support for federal civil rights legislation and, through the leadership of President Lyndon Johnson, the eventual passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Joseph Holt, artistic director of Choral Artists, said the march “galvanized support for the Black freedom struggle worldwide, and the significance of those brave young people standing up to oppression is still relevant to our times.”

Hunter-Gault was one of the first Black students admitted to the University of Georgia, and she graduated the same month as the Birmingham march.

The performance, at 7 p.m. March 5 at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, features the chorus, guest soloist J. Warren Mitchell, and Choral Artists soloists, Maiya Stevenson, Amy Jo Connours, Krista Laskowski, Baron Garriott, John Wittlesely and Jesse Martin. It also features the Sarasota Young Voices and Lumina Youth Choirs.

Tickets are $35, $5 for students. For more information: 941-387-4900; choralartistssarasota.org