District Attorney to address safety in Athens at March library meeting

Western Circuit District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez will lead a program on March 8 to address safety concerns in Athens, the Athens-Clarke County Library has announced.

The program is billed as a Community Safety Listening Session and is set for 6-8 p.m. in the Appleton Auditorium. The meeting is open to the public.

“Community input and experiences are essential components of creating change within the justice system and in building a safer community,” the library noted in a release about the program, which was started by the DA's office. The first meeting last August featured UGA athletic department employee Bryant Gantt.

Gonzalez was elected in 2020 to the office as a progressive Democrat with promises to eliminate prosecutorial practices that she believed were biased and ineffective at deterring crime.

However, in recent months her office has been dealing with high turnover in assistant district attorneys. As recently as January the office had vacancies of eight assistant district attorneys in a staff of 18 assistants. She has filled some of the slots and recently brought on board former Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke as a special assistant to assist with case prosecutions.

Athens-Clarke police has a gang unit that increased from three to seven officers, and earlier this year Gonzalez pointed out that she attempted to persuade the Athens-Clarke Commission to fund a gang unit for her office with a staffing cost of about $267,433.

When she approached the commission in February, the commission balked at providing the funds from a contingency fund in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The commission tabled the request and is expected to discuss it again in the next fiscal year’s budget hearings. Gonzalez office reported it would pursue the gang unit in the next fiscal year and has already written it into the proposed budget.

During the February discussions on the request, Commissioner Jesse Houle noted that the DA’s office “is in a staffing crisis.”

Commissioner Ovita Thornton said during that meeting that she didn’t want the DA’s office to stay understaffed, but she did not want funds for a new unit to come out of this year’s contingency budget.

In the DA’s proposal in February, the staff costs were placed at $134,500 for an assistant attorney, $55,298 for a victim advocate and $77,634 for an investigator.

