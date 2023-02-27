Talen Zitomer voted North Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 19-25

After four days of voting, Cresskill senior Talen Zitomer was selected as the North Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

Zitomer drove the Cougars to a 3-0 week, with North 1, Group 1 victories over Hawthorne, Kittatinny and West Caldwell Tech. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 steals.

Here were the other nominees:

Essam Assaf

Elmwood Park senior

Assaf guided the Crusaders (22-5) to a 3-0 week, with North 1, Group 2 wins over Lenape Valley, Pascack Hills and Glen Rock. He averaged 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.3 steals.

Robert Fuerst

Ramsey senior

Fuerst paced the Rams (23-4) to a 3-0 week, with North 1, Group 2 victories over West Milford, Jefferson and Indian Hills. He averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 steals.

Ka’Juan Gee

Paterson Charter junior

Gee paced the Lions (17-6) to a 3-0 week, with North 1, Group 1 victories over Boonton, Kinnelon and Park Ridge. He averaged 15.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Johnny Jackson

Ridgewood sophomore

Jackson led the Maroons (15-12) to a 3-0 week, with North 1, Group 4 wins over Passaic, Clifton and Passaic Tech. He averaged 25.0 points, scoring 27 in a 64-56 semifinal win over PCT.

Peyton Seals

Ramapo junior

Seals guided the Green Raiders (27-3) to a 3-0 week, with North 1, Group 3 wins over Wayne Hills, Old Tappan and Pascack Valley. He averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Bryce Stokes

Eastside senior

Stokes drove the Ghosts (26-2) to a 3-0 week, with North 1, Group 4 wins over Morristown, Livingston and North Bergen. He averaged 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.7 steals.

Tyler Tejada

Teaneck senior

Tejada led the Highwaymen (23-5) to a 3-0 week, with North 1, Group 3 wins over Parsippany, Northern Highlands and River Dell. He averaged 31.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.7 blocks.

Results

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Talen Zitomer voted North Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 19-25