After four days of voting, Old Tappan junior forward Maya Giordano was selected as the North Jersey Girls Basketball Player of the Week.

In three state-playoff games, Giordano scored 60 points – including 31 in a semifinal loss to an elite Sparta team – and collected 33 rebounds. Coach Brian Dunn praised her defense and noted, “She really peaked in crunch time.”

Here were the other nominees:

Alyssa Craigwell

Secaucus junior guard

Craigwell propelled the Hudson County runners-up to the North 2, Group 2 final, averaging 26 points, 6 rebounds and 5.3 assists. She also netted her 1,000th career point in a 48-33 sectional-quarterfinal victory over division rival Rutherford.

Erin Frazier

Teaneck junior forward

Frazier was instrumental in her team advancing to a sectional final for the first time since 2014. In three games, she averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists, with a double-double (10 points, 10 boards) in an upset of Montville.

Kyra Garcia

North Arlington sophomore guard

In helping the Vikings reach the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2003, Garcia averaged 10.7 points, 10 rebounds and 2.3 steals in the North 2, Group 1 tournament. She also went 12-for-19 (63 percent) at the free-throw line.

Amanda Rosen

Ramsey senior forward

After tallying her 1,000th career point the previous week against Hackensack, Rosen led the Rams to the sectional semifinals. In three games, she averaged 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals, adding a trio of blocks against Westwood.

Results

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Maya Giordano voted North Jersey Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 20-26