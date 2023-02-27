Temperance artist giving still life demonstration in Monroe

Susan Grant is a lifelong artist who designed an etched window for Monroe County Community College.

Tomorrow, the Temperance artist will share some of her wisdom at a still life drawing demonstration, sponsored by the Monroe Art League.

Grant will lead the program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the United Way building, 216 N. Monroe St. Admission is free; the public is welcome.

High school students through adults who have some drawing experience are encouraged to attend. Participants should bring a sketchbook, assorted pencils, erasers and a ruler.

“Join us for a fun evening, learning and creating art,” Eve Weatherholt, president of the Monroe Art League, said. “Susan was the first recipient of the Frances A. Maedel Art Scholarship at MCCC. She is an extremely talented young artist who will be sharing techniques she uses when creating her own art.”

Weatherholt and the Monroe Art League are hoping to increase membership in the league this year. In January, the organization hosted a well-attended demonstration by local artist David Larkins.

“I am excited for this upcoming year in the Monroe Art League. We have made a renewed effort to book as many demonstrators as we can in the coming year, and I am happy to present again in the future,” Grant said.

During Tuesday's program, Grant will offer some drawing tips and techniques, and then attendees will have a chance to draw a still life display that will be set up in the center of the room.

“The presentation will discuss graphite drawing techniques,” Grant said. “(I will give) a brief lesson on proportions, measuring with your pencil and the importance of using values (different shades of gray). The rest of the class time will be taken up by a self-study period, where everyone will draw a still life based on the display.”

Grant’s interest in art goes back to her childhood, and she’s honed her craft since then.

“I grew more passionate about it in middle school. In high school I decided to pursue art as a career,” Grant said. “I've gotten far better at drawing human and animal anatomy since I was in middle school, that's for sure. When I first started out, I was only drawing people in stiff poses. As I grew more experienced, I also started drawing animals, objects, nature, buildings, dynamic poses and backgrounds.”

Today, she specializes in ink, watercolor and acrylic painting and enjoys technical work and drawing details. She is a full-time artist.

“I’ve been attending various art fairs to sell my work for years now. My primary income comes from commissions,” Grant said. “I did a series of paintings for a customer who wanted herself and her husband inserted into romantic scenes of places they had visited, like Venice and Paris. I sell both prints and original works. I've sold pieces to the National Park Service. I will also be bringing a few prints and perhaps a small painting to Tuesday’s demonstration, in case anyone shows interest.”

Her favorite piece is a recent work.

“I've completed a watercolor painting of a sailing ship being tossed about on the waves of a terrible storm. A friend of mine had given me a book on how to draw various boats. I had never drawn a sailing ship before and was delighted at how well it turned out. I love the contrast of the dark purple sky and water against the bright white lightning. I love the fine detail work on the boat,” she said.

Grant’s work has been displayed locally at juried art shows, the River Raisin National Battlefield Park and MCCC, where she designed a window for the science building.

She has an Associate of Applied Science degree in graphic arts from MCCC.

“For a while during middle school I was convinced that I could get to where I want to be while being entirely self-taught. It was a pride thing," Grant said. "In high school I realized how important getting art lessons could be. My high school teacher Jason Sanderson (Bedford High School) was great at encouraging his students, while still pushing them out of their artistic comfort zones to greater achievement. I would also like to thank Therese O'Halloran from MCCC for similar reasons.”