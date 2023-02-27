'It's an honour' - Williamson on becoming New Zealand's highest run-scorer in Tests

Kane Williamson says he is honoured to lead a list of greats after becoming New Zealand's leading Test run-scorer and hopes to cap off the milestone with a series-squaring victory in the second Test against England .

Upon passing 28 early in the morning on day four, Williamson overtook Ross Taylor 's tally of 7,683 runs in his 161st innings. He went on to register his 26th Test century, allowing the Blackcaps to turn the tables on England in their follow-on innings.

The 32-year-old's 132 held together a response of 483, giving Ben Stokes' side a chase of 258 to secure the series 2-0. Tim Southee , who took over as Test captain when Williamson stepped down last December, removed Zak Crawley to leave the tourists 48 for 1 overnight.

"It's not something I've thought a whole lot about," said Williamson after the day's play. "But it is an honour. You look at that list, and I've admired all of those players over those years, whether that's watching from afar growing up or playing alongside a number of them as well. Like I say, it's not a focus point but it's special to be amongst that company.

"It would be pretty special for sure," he said on the prospect of becoming only the fourth team to win a Test after following-on . "It's exciting going in to day five. As a bowling attack and a team, we want to make sure we're on come tomorrow. There's still some assistance there and some assistance for the slower bowlers as well. All to play for, which is exciting."

Williamson, however, was frustrated with his dismissal. Not just because it was the start of a collapse of five for 28 from a commanding position of 455 for 5, but that the bowler who dismissed him was not a bowler at all. Harry Brook, whose exploits have been exclusively with the bat, was brought on in the 148th over to give James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson a rest ahead of a potential third new ball.

With the final delivery of his third of seven overs of medium pace off the wrong foot, Brook fired a delivery down the leg side which Williamson tickled into the gloves of Ben Foakes, who was standing up to the stumps. Even as he shook his head contemplating the dismissal in his post-match press conference, he was able to see the funny side.

"He didn't miss his length at all, ey? He was immaculate.

"He was on point. Maybe that (the wicket-taking delivery) was the worst ball he bowled, actually."

Initially given not out on the field, Ben Stokes reluctantly called for a review on the insistence of Joe Root who thought he heard something. A noise was picked up as the ball passed the face of the bat, leading to an overturned decision. While it was not a big spike, Williamson is satisfied the technology worked.

"In my instance, it was," he said when asked if UltraEdge had worked correctly. "But I think at times you see some shakes in the lone. Whether that's accurate or now, I don't really know. We had a few dismissals in Pakistan."