West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent

2/25/23 Purdue 6, Toledo 1

By David Hickey,

7 days ago
The Purdue women's tennis team bounced back from a 4-3 loss to Kentucky with a 6-1 win over Toledo to advance to 8-1 on the season.

After splitting the first two doubles matches with Toledo, Purdue's sophomores Carmen Gallardo Guevara and Tara Katarina Milic clinched a 6-4 win in their match to give Purdue the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead over Toledo. From there, Purdue went on to finish 5-1 in the singles matches.

Freshmen Kennedy Gibbs and sophomore Juana Larranaga won their doubles match 6-2, with Gibbs losing her singles match 6-7, 6-3 and 4-10 and Larranaga winning 6-4 and 6-2. Seniors Liz Norman and Csilla Fodor would lose their doubles match 6-2 but both went on to win their singles matches, with Fodor winning 6-0 and 6-3 while Norman won 6-3 and 7-6. Milic won her singles match 7-5, 7-6 and 13-11 while Guevara won hers 6-4, 6-1 and 6-3.

The team plays again on Saturday, taking on Butler at 4 p.m.

