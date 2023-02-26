Open in App
Pasadena, CA
101.5 The BUZZ

The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards

By Nia Noelle,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQlUb_0l0ptXfY00

The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards were held in Pasadena California and hosted by the legendary Queen Latifah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ea412_0l0ptXfY00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty


The night was filled with a celebration of accomplishments by black entertainers, activists, and more! Angela Bassett won the biggest award of the night taking home the coveted ‘Entertainer of the Year’.  Husband and wife pair Gabrielle Union and Dwaine Wade won the ‘Presidents Award’ with Benjamin Crump taking home the award for ‘Social Justice Impact Award’.

From Pinky Cole, to Zendaya check out the best and worst fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

1. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Zendaya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evMli_0l0ptXfY00
Source:Getty

Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a lime green and black gown with a plunging neckline designed by Atelier Versace

2. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42R50G_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Honorees Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, recipients of the President’s Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.  Dwyane wore a Versace suit and Gabrielle work a colorful gown with a nod to the LGBTQ community by Versace.

3. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Quinta Brunson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdcAe_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a mirrored strapless gown by Dundas World

4. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Method Man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GjUyt_0l0ptXfY00
Source:Getty

Method Man attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a velvet pink suit.

5. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Jerrie Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292knW_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Jerrie Johnson at the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a satin suit designed by The Sixes with a hat by Moschino

6. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Viola Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8Z7C_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Viola Davis, winner of the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture award for “The Woman King” and the Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction award for “Finding Me,” at 54th NAACP Image Awards wearing a Grecian style gown designed by Christian Dior

7. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Gia Peppers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ib4K7_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Gia Peppers wearing a sparkly pink gown by ASOS with boots from Hanifa

8. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Janelle Monáe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wfjg7_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards wearing a satin gown by Song Tri with a high slit

9. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Elarica Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ef07U_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Elarica Johnson attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a green pantsuit designed by Michael Costello

10. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Sheryl Lee Ralph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHK8k_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in an orange and gold mermaid gown by African designer Pistis Ghana

11. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Yara Shahidi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ns4ad_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Yara Shahidi attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a gathered knee-length dress with a train by Giambattista Valli

12. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Terrence Howard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJhpf_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Terrence Howard attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards wearing a classic tuxedo

13. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Issa Rae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHRQE_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Issa Rae attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards wearing a lavender gown with peplum designed by Aknvas

14. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Jonathan Majors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qr0T7_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a classic tuxedo

15. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpXLt_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards.  Angela work a jumpsuit with accented arms by Greta Constantine

16. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Brandee Evans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Mi0v_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Brandee Evans attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a ruffly lace gown, designer unknown

17. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Pinky Cole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKyjU_0l0ptXfY00 Source:Getty

Pinky Cole arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards wearing a red booster dress by an unknown designer and hair by Shanna Anise

